Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EWA stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

