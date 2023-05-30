Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

REET opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

