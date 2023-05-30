Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

