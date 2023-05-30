Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

