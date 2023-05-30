Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.79. The company had a trading volume of 679,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,548. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

