Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.9 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,129,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,561,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $419.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.