Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $210.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

