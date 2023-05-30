Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $210.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

