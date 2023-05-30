Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

