Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

