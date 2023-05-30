MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $75.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $51.81 on Friday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

