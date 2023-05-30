Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

