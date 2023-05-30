MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 3,265,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,429,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $787.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 478,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.