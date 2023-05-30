Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.71. 15,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 175,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,309,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,111,000.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Further Reading

