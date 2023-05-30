Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
