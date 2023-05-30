Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.