Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.25

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 1156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

