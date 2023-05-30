Mizuho Trims Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $9.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.78.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.