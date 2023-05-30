Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.82

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 53615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

