ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.47

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 8355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
ModivCare Stock Down 4.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $674.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 65.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 65.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ModivCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
