Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,556. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

