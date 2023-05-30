Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $152.85 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $66.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $152.85 or 0.00550336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,774.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00331355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00413494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001136 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,285,526 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

