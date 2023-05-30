Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNSKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at C$11.88 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.14.

