Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.05. 83,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 253,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 497.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 312,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $135,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

