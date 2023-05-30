Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.70 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.7 %

MOV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,456. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2,022.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Stories

