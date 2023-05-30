M&T Bank Corp Acquires 104,674 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1,862.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

