M&T Bank Corp Has $24.08 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

