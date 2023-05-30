M&T Bank Corp Has $28.72 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 138,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $357.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

