M&T Bank Corp Has $31.02 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PYPL stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

