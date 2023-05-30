M&T Bank Corp Has $37.83 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CDW by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Price Performance

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

