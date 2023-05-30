M&T Bank Corp Sells 75,410 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.45% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 94,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

