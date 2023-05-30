Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Munters Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Get Munters Group AB (publ) alerts:

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

MMNNF remained flat at C$7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.95. Munters Group AB has a 1 year low of C$7.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.95.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions for customers in Sweden and internationally. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.