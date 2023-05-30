Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
NASDAQ MBIO opened at $5.19 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.
