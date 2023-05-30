Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $5.19 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

