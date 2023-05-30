Nano (XNO) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Nano has a market cap of $95.65 million and $470,901.03 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,783.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00327895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00554406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00413473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

