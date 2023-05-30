NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NanoXplore to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

