National Grid plc (NGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.3458 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.
National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.1%.
National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %
National Grid stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,183.75.
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
