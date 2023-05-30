National Grid plc (NGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.3458 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.1%.

National Grid stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Grid by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 85,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Grid by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

