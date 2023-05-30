Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Navios Maritime Stock Down 2.6 %

NM stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 101.85%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

