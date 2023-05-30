Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Navios Maritime Stock Down 2.6 %
NM stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 101.85%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime (NM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.