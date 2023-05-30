Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $18.19. 1,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
