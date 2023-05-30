NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.0 days.

NEC Price Performance

NIPNF stock remained flat at $45.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. NEC has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

