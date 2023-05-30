Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 4.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nestlé Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

