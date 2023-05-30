Neutrino USD (USDN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.73 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $21,431.20 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.
