New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

