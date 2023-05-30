News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in News were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,412,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,933,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 7,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,496 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

