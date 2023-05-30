NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Buys $11,700.00 in Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) Director Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NXGL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 183,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,675. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 163.84%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NEXGEL Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

