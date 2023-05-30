NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
NexTech AR Solutions Trading Down 11.9 %
NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 154,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
About NexTech AR Solutions
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.