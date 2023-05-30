NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NexTech AR Solutions Trading Down 11.9 %

NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 154,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions ( OTCMKTS:NEXCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.35% and a negative net margin of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

