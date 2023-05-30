NFT (NFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

NFT (NFT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $759,901.33 and $11.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017545 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.12 or 0.99996620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02061398 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.