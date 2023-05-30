NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

