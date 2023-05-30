Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Down 5.2%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 1,167,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,148,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,810,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

