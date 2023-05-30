NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

