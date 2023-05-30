NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NORMA Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.
NORMA Group Company Profile
