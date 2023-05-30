NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.57

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 111510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Laurentian dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

