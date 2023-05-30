NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

NWE opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

