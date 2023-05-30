Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 47599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $938.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
